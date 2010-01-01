Midtown Fit offers time-efficient and invigorating workouts. We are committed to providing an inclusive, convenient and effective fitness solution in midtown Harrisburg.
Whether you are beginner or a fitness enthusiast, our supportive environment and motivating instructors will help you push your limits and reach your goals.
Midtown Fit is a class-based studio with dynamic classes to help build cardio endurance, muscular strength, flexibility and mobility through functional fitness, with exercises designed to meet you at any level and improve your fitness.
Cardio-based, high-intensity workouts with a mix of equipment - including dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and bodyweight. Upbeat music will push you through intervals targeting various muscle groups. At any fitness level, SWEAT offers a rewarding, empowering workout experience.
Tuesday | Thursday
45 - 50 minutes
Strength-focused training combined with cardio and functional movements to keep you engaged and challenged. FLEX as you focus on toning muscles, increasing endurance and burning calories. Each strength-based workout will target upper or lower body muscle groups.
Monday | Wednesday | Friday
45 - 50 minutes
Sweat and Flex combine as you REPEAT the best moves from the week and build a new, challenging workout. You will alternate between strength and cardio to deliver a full-body, balanced routine.
Saturday
60 minutes
Discover your perfect workout routine with open gym time for all members. Enjoy the freedom to exercise at your own pace using our equipment and facility. With FIT YOU, you are in control of the intensity and focus.
Sundays
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fit Packs are your access to a set number of classes and reset at the beginning of each month.
Billing is automatically processed on the first day of each month.
Choose from flexible options of 8, 12, or 16 classes, or go all-in with FIT U for unlimited class access.
1402 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17102, United States
